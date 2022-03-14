The Rolling Stones have announced a UK tour to celebrate their 60th anniversary as a band.

For their first UK gigs since 2018, the legendary rock group will be playing two shows at London’s Hyde Park for the British Summer Time festival and a one-off gig at Anfield in Liverpool.

The concerts will be their first in the UK since the death of drummer Charlie Watts last year.

The band will also be playing a host of dates across Europe starting in Madrid on 1 June with stops in cities such as Munich, Amsterdam, Milan and Paris.

Guitarist Keith Richards said in a statement: “Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over. I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Ronnie Wood added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

Tickets to the UK gigs go on sale Friday 18 March at 10am and can be purchased here.

Tickets for the European tour dates can be found here.