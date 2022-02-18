Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave US and ‘take a knee someplace else’ after Super Bowl show
‘Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else,’ the former New York mayor said
Eminem kneels during Super Bowl halftime show performance
Rudy Giuliani has joined a chorus of right-wing voices outraged over Eminem taking the knee at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.
The former Trump lawyer and New York mayor has suggested that the rapper should leave the United States for kneeling during the widely polarising performance on Sunday (13 February), led by Dr Dre.
Speaking on his radio programme as much of the US reflected rapturously on the show, Giuliani complained that Eminem had insulted law enforcement by kneeling on stage – a widely adopted gesture used in sport to acknowledge the US’s persistent realities of racism and racial violence.
He said: "Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee. Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday?”
According to Giuiliani, 77, the NFL too has “made a mockery of law enforcement” by allowing Eminem to take the knee without sanction.
Giuliani, earlier praised as “America’s Mayor” for his handling of 9/11, has now become a highly divisive figure for defending the “big lie” or Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from him.
The halftime show was widely celebrated as one of the Super Bowl’s best ever, but not on the right. Other conservatives and right-wing commentators who took exception included Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who declared after the performance that the NFL had become “the league of sexual anarchy”.
Giuliani’s fellow Trumpworld veteran Sean Spicer, meanwhile, simply asked: “Dear @NFL / @pepsi, What was the message of the #HalfTimeShow?”
Recently, Giuliani himself courted controversy after he was revealed as one of the contestants on the US edition of The Masked Singer.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Following the reveal, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off set to protest Giuiliani’s participation on the reality TV show.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies