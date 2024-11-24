Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rufus Wainwright has admitted his “most controversial” opinion about pop culture is that “gays have really horrible taste in music”.

The Canadian-American folk-pop artist, 51, is currently preparing to embark on a tour of Australia from 4 January 2025.

In an Q&A with The Observer, he was asked about his most memorable fan encounters as well as for his perspective on contemporary pop.

He named US pop artist Chappell Roan as his current favourite: “I think she’s an incredible singer,” he said. “I love her sensibility, I love her aesthetic. Chappell Roan for sure.”

Asked for his most controversial opinion, he then claimed: “The gays have really horrible taste in music. In general.”

Defending his stance after it was pointed out that Roan herself is a gay icon, he added: “I know, I know, but there are exceptions to the rule.

open image in gallery Rufus Wainwright picked Chappell Roan as his favourite pop artist of the moment ( 2024 Invision )

“Look, I’m gay, so I can say it, but especially homosexual men, and women too, actually, when they get too far into the twangy guitar stuff... I don’t know. We’ve got to raise the bar here.”

Born in New York to folk artists Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, he achieved critical acclaim with his second album, poses, in 2001. He has also worked in TV and film, composing songs for a number of movies such as Brokeback Mountain, Moulin Rouge!, Shrek and Zoolander.

A new adaptation of John Cassavete’s Opening Night, for which he wrote the music and lyrics, opened at the Gielgud Theatre in London in March this year.

Last month, Wainwright took aim at now-president elect Donald Trump after his famous recording of “Halleluah” by Leonard Cohen was played at a campaign event.

open image in gallery Wainwright condemned Trump for using his cover of ‘Hallelujah’ ( Getty Images )

The musician called Trump’s use of the song “the height of blasphemy” and said he was “mortified”, in a strongly worded statement that coincided with a cease-and-desist order from Cohen’s estate.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” Wainwright’s statement said.

“Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

Wainwright’s last album, Folkocracy, was released last year and featured a number of guest stars including Anohni, Sheryl Crow, David Bynre, Andrew Bird, Brandi Carlile and Chaka Khan.