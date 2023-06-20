Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons have shared some insight into their troubled relationship with Russell Simmons.

Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell and model/designer Kimora were married from 1998 to 2009. During their marriage, they welcomed daughters Ming and Aoki, in 2000 and 2002 respectively.

On Father’s Day (18 June), Harvard University graduate Aoki, now 20, addressed her relationship with her estranged father, 65.

In a series of posts on Instagram, as reported by Daily Mail, she told followers that she has been “placed on emergency medication” after encounters with her father.

An additional post included a muted screen recording of Aoki on a video call with Russell, in which he can be seen speaking while Aoki wipes tears from her face.

Kimora, 48, shared a public message on her Instagram Stories voicing support for her daughter’s account of the fraught situation.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” Kimora began in a written post on Monday (19 June). “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

Another post from Kimora, who is also known for establishing the Baby Phat clothing brand, included a previous post from Aoki, which appeared to show texts sent to her father.

In the messages, Aoki seemingly informed Russell that she requires medication to handle panic attacks after their heated conversations. In other text messages, she told her father: “It got to the point... I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Aoki Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons (Getty)

“No one should live like this. No one’s child,” Kimora added as a caption to Aoki’s post. “This is abuse. Not ok. The threats. Not ok. The fear-mongering. Not ok.”

Kimora also seemed to address Aoki’s claim that Russell used unflattering language about her in a later post.

She wrote: “Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kimora and Aoki Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons for comment.