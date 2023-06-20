Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kimora Lee Simmons speaks out on ex-husband Russell Simmons’s ‘abusive’ behaviour towards daughters

In videos and screenshots posted to social media, Aoki and Kimora Lee Simmons have spoken publicly of their relationship with the Def Jam co-founder

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 20 June 2023 15:53
<p>Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons</p>

Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons

(Getty)

Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons have shared some insight into their troubled relationship with Russell Simmons.

Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell and model/designer Kimora were married from 1998 to 2009. During their marriage, they welcomed daughters Ming and Aoki, in 2000 and 2002 respectively.

On Father’s Day (18 June), Harvard University graduate Aoki, now 20, addressed her relationship with her estranged father, 65.

In a series of posts on Instagram, as reported by Daily Mail, she told followers that she has been “placed on emergency medication” after encounters with her father.

An additional post included a muted screen recording of Aoki on a video call with Russell, in which he can be seen speaking while Aoki wipes tears from her face.

Recommended

Kimora, 48, shared a public message on her Instagram Stories voicing support for her daughter’s account of the fraught situation.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” Kimora began in a written post on Monday (19 June). “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

Another post from Kimora, who is also known for establishing the Baby Phat clothing brand, included a previous post from Aoki, which appeared to show texts sent to her father.

In the messages, Aoki seemingly informed Russell that she requires medication to handle panic attacks after their heated conversations. In other text messages, she told her father: “It got to the point... I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack.”

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Aoki Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

(Getty)

“No one should live like this. No one’s child,” Kimora added as a caption to Aoki’s post. “This is abuse. Not ok. The threats. Not ok. The fear-mongering. Not ok.”

Kimora also seemed to address Aoki’s claim that Russell used unflattering language about her in a later post.

Recommended

She wrote: “Leave my kids alone. This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kimora and Aoki Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in