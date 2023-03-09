Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apparently, Madonna has a vendetta against Scorpios, at least according to Ryan Murphy.

Years ago, the Glee creator said he was contacted by Lakeshore Entertainment founder Tom Rosenberg, asking him to interview the Queen of Pop about her life for the 2000 film The Next Best Thing.

Madonna starred in the romance drama opposite Rupert Everett.

“I flew to New York and in the elevator ride up to meet Madonna for the very first time with Tom, he turned to me and said, ‘I forgot to ask you, when is your birthday?’” Murphy told Glee co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale on a new episode of their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast.

“I said, ‘What?’ And he said ‘When is your birthday?’ and I said ‘I’m November 9th.’ And he goes, ‘Are you a Scorpio?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘You can’t tell that to her, ‘cause she won’t hire you.’”

Murphy continued: “I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘I don’t know but just don’t say you’re a Scorpio. Say you’re something else.’”

Before the end of their “lovely” meeting, the Emmy-winning director remembered Madonna asking him one last question: “When you were born?

Ryan Murphy and Madonna (Getty Images)

“And I gave her my mother’s birthday of September 3rd, and she said, ‘Oh, a Virgo. Okay.’ By the time we got down to the lobby, it became word that I was hired,” he added

“I had this great experience with her. I cannot say enough good things about Madonna. How nice she was,” Murphy gushed. “I never understood the Scorpio thing, and maybe it was a joke between them but it was funny.”

The Leo-born singer, whose birthday is 16 August, has reportedly turned down other job partnerships based on others’ astrological signs.

In 2020, French DJ David Guetta claimed Madonna refused to work with him when she found out he was a Scorpio.