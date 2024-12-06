Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as the latest headliner for British Summer Time Festival 2025.

The annual event, which takes place in Hyde Park, London, will host the Grammy-nominated pop star on Saturday 5 July, where she will be joined by special guests Clairo and beabadobee.

The announcement comes after a huge year for the “Espresso” singer, including a sweep of the 2025 Grammy nominations where she is up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, topped the charts in 19 countries including the US and the UK upon its release in August, spawning hits including “Taste” and “Bed Chem”. Along with her own sold-out headline tour, she also attracted a huge new fanbase supporting Taylor Swift during her Eras tour in Latin America, Australia and Singapore.

“Given the astounding commercial success of its two lead singles, this record has a lot riding on it. I’m happy to report that those punchy little song-shots aren’t the only cool moments on an album that confidently hair-flips its way between TikTok pop, yacht rock, country and R&B without breaking stride or losing identity,” The Independent’s critic Helen Brown wrote of the album.

Carpenter joins previously announced headliners including fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo, country singer Zach Bryan, breakthrough indie-folk artist Noah Kahan, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Hollywood actor and singer Hugh Jackman.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline BST Hyde Park 2025 ( 2024 Invision )

Tickets to her show go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday 11 December.

An Amex presale opens from 10am on Friday 6 December and ends 9am Wednesday 11 December, while an “Artist Fanclub” presale takes place at 10am on Monday 9 December.

ELO, known for hits including “Mr Blue Sky” and “Don’t Bring Me Down”, will perform on Sunday 13 July as part of their farewell tour, as part of their planned retirement from music.

Founded in Birmingham by Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood, the latter whom departed two years later, ELO broke up in 1986 but relaunched in 2014 with Lynne as the sole core member.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” Lynne said in a statement announcing the show. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it One More Time!’”