Sabrina Carpenter couldn’t help but curse as a giant bag of balloons failed to release at the end of her recent concert.

The 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer was performing in Amsterdam on Sunday (25 June) during the European leg of her Emails I Can’t Send Tour.

At the end of each show, Carpenter has released a flood of red, heart-shaped balloons from a net above the crowd.

However, in a video shared on TikTok, the balloon-filled net can be seen dropping from the ceiling and landing intact during her Amsterdam performance.

Carpenter was then heard pausing her rendition of “Because I Liked a Boy” to say: “F***ing hell man.”

After the popular entertainment news account Pop Crave posted the clip on Twitter, fans responded with clips showing what should have happened from previous concerts.

During the US leg of her tour earlier this year, Carpenter was accused of being “incredibly insensitive” after she joked that she was pregnant during a concert on April Fools’ Day.

The Emails I Can’t Send Tour next stops in Hyde Park in London on 2 July. She’ll then move on to Tokyo, Japan, on 18 July for the final leg of her tour in Asia, which concludes in Bangkok, Thailand on 29 July.