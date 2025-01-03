Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Year’s resolution didn’t last long.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday (January 2) to reveal her goal for 2025. Her post also included snaps of a snowy, winter vacation with her friends.

“New year’s resolution no more dick jokes,” Carpenter wrote. “It’s gonna be really hard.”

“The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-,” one person pointed out, while another added: “Well, guess you can try again in 2026!”

Others continued to jokingly question Carpenter’s goal of avoiding the NSFW jokes.

In her carousel of photos, Carpenter appeared at a ski resort, standing in front of a snow-covered mountain while wearing a blue dress, with sparkly snowflake designs and a white puffy shawl. She also had her blonde locks in an updo.

There were multiple pictures of the “Taster” singer posing in the snow wearing a white jacket with her hood up and matching winter pants.

Carpenter has previously discussed her cheeky sense of humor. During an interview with Variety in November 2023, she explained how she incorporates comedy into her songwriting, such as changing the outro for her song “Nonsense” based on what city she is performing in.

“These are kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis,” she said. “Humor is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen.”

Sabrina Carpetner shared her New Year’s resolution in her latest Instagram post ( Getty Images )

For example, when she performed a medley of her songs on Saturday Night Live in May 2024, she ended “Nonsense” with lines about intense infatuation at the beginning of a relationship.

Looking into the camera, Carpenter said: “He is 30 Rock hard ‘cause I said hi. My sense of humor is, but I am not dry. SNL I just came for the first time.”

2024 was a busy year for Carpenter as she spent the first half of it opening Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour, which ended in December. She’s also currently on hiatus from her Short n’Sweet tour, which kicked off in September. Her next show will be in Dublin, Ireland on March 3, and the tour is scheduled to end on April 4 in Stockholm Sweden.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

In November, Carpenter received several nominations across various categories in the 2025 Grammy Awards. Her album, Short n’Sweet, was nominated for “Album of the Year,” while her tune “Espresso” was nominated for “Record of the Year.” Meanwhile, “Please, Please, Please” was nominated for “Song of the Year,” and Carpenter herself was nominated for the “Best New Artist” award.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.