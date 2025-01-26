Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to claims that her live shows are “offensive”.

Earlier this week, Eighties hitmaker Pete Waterman made headlines for his remarks that the “Espresso” singer, 25, is “offensive” for dressing as “a little girl”.

The 78-year-old said: “They’ve won all of their freedoms and their rights, women. They fought for everything they’ve got, and now they’re throwing it away, is the way I would look at it.

“It’s just crazy. If you’re asking to be respected, don’t come on in a G-string.”

Her lyrics were dismissed by Waterman’s collaborator Mike Stock, meanwhile as “lazy” and overly sexualised.

In a new interview with The Sun on Sunday, Carpenter’s response was simple: “My message has always been clear – if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.”

She added that women being judged on their appearance “isn’t something new”, saying: “Female artists have been shamed forever. In the Noughties it was Rihanna, in the Nineties it was Britney Spears, in the Eighties it was Madonna – and now it’s me.

“It’s essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform.

“It is totally regressive. It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body ­positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through.

“They just want to talk about the ­sexual side of my performances.”

Stock and Waterman, along with Matt Aitken, are part of a trio of pop producers who penned many of the enduring hits of the 1980s and 1990s and helped to launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and Bananarama.

Carpenter’s sixth album, the Grammy-nominated Short n’ Sweet, became her first to debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200, and it produced the top-three Hot 100 singles “Espresso”, “Please Please Please” and “Taste”.

In a four-star review of the album for The Independent, critic Helen Brown wrote that the record “confidently hair-flips its way between TikTok pop, yacht rock, and country”.

Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour recommences in Dublin on 3 March. It will arrive in London on 8 March and finishes in Stockholm on 4 April.