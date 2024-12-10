Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After appearing on millions of people’s Spotify Wrapped, Sabrina Carpenter has shared her own top artists of the year.

Carpenter’s song “Espresso” was the number one most-streamed song of 2024 on Spotify, amassing a staggering 1.6 billion streams globally.

It seems the singer couldn’t get enough of the song either. Carpenter appeared in her own top five artists, admitting in a new interview that she initially thought: “Oh, damn, I can’t post that”

The remaining stars in Carpenter’s top five most listened-to artists included Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and the Bee Gees.

In the same Vogue interview, the singer expressed that she now thinks being one her own artists is a good thing as “it means I f*** with what I do”.

Carpenter recently finished the first leg of her Short and Sweet Tour, selling out every show along the way. “Touring is never easy,” she said, “but it was such a gift. This tour has been so much more fun than any show I’ve ever done.”

At her shows, the singer plays “spin the bottle” to decide on a surprise cover song to play. Two of her top artists from Spotify wrapped have songs that feature in the rotation. Along the tour, she has played ABBA’s “Mamma Mia”, along with "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton.

Despite the runaway success of her hit single “Espresso”, Carpenter failed to break into Spotify’s ”Top 10 Artists Globally”, which was topped by Taylor Swift.

Carpenter receiving 2024 MTV Song of The Year award ( Getty Images for MTV )

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter was also recently released. It’s a variety show containing musicals and skits that had fans clamouring for the show’s soundtrack to be released as an album. Nonsense Christmas featured cameos from Shania Twain, Cara Delevingne, and Chappell Roan.

Carpenter said: “I was so lucky that they volunteered their time.” On Shania Twain specifically, she added: “I looked up to her my whole life.”

When asked about her New Year’s resolution Carpenter answered: “Every time someone asks me this, I constantly am just like, ‘Drink more water.’ But it’s definitely not that. Let me get back to you on this one.”