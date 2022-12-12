Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari wants fans to respect the singer’s privacy.

“Social media can be traumatising,” Asghari wrote in a post shared on his Instagram story.

The message, which was shared by Billboard, follows the reactivation of Spears’ social media account shortly after she deactivated it.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” Asghari said.

“I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.

The model and actor explained that he refrained from sharing updates about his wife on his own Instagram to aid her wish for privacy.

“Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do,” he said.

“For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They’re [hectic] and full of stress,” he said, explaining why the star chooses not to attend everything with him.

“[Es]pecially since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had,” he said.

“I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage,” he added.

The statements from Asghari come after Britney deleted her accounts earlier this month following a surprising public endorsement of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who she has an ongoing public feud with.

The star then deactivated her Instagram account before reactivating it a few days later.

Spears has been confusing fans with her inconsistent posting. Writing under the post of her sister, fans said: “I feel like I skipped a season”.

“This account is the biggest Instagram mystery ever,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, others were worried that the posts weren’t coming from Spears herself: “Posting your sister on your birthday? Absolutely not a #freebritney move.”

The warning message from Asghari seems to address these fan worries and encourages them to give the star some space.