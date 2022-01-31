Sam Fender says people were ‘groomed to hate’ Jeremy Corbyn

Sam Fender has spoken out in defence of Jeremy Corbyn, saying that “a lot of people who he would have potentially helped” were “groomed to hate him”.

The “Seventeen Going Under” singer-songwriter discussed the former Labour party leader and the alleged failings of the Conservative Party in a new interview with The Big Issue.

He also hit out at out at the UK’s current government, describing it as the worst “in my lifetime”.

Pledging to take more personal action to help combat poverty, Fender said: “I think I need to do some more stuff to do with this. Because the Tories aren’t doing it.

“We’ve got the worst Government I’ve ever seen, in my lifetime. My dad reckons it’s one of the worst he’s ever seen. And he’s sixty-f***ing-six.”

In the interview, Fender, 27, described himself as left wing and condemned the media’s treatment of Corbyn during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition.

“I loved Corbyn, quite frankly,” he said. “I mean, he f***ed up a lot of things. But I think his heart was in the right place and that’s something that we’ve not seen for a long time.

“I just think he was done a massive disservice by the British press. And I think a lot of people who he would have potentially helped, were groomed to hate him.

“The Tory party knew exactly what they were doing when it comes to turning him into a f***ing enemy.”

Corbyn served as leader of the Labour party from 2015 to 2020. He was succeeded by Sir Keir Starmer.