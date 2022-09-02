Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Fender has announced a headline show at St James’ Park in Newcastle, taking place next summer on 9 June.

The North Shields singer-songwriter is the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000-capacity stadium, with Fender calling the gig a “childhood dream come true”.

“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle,” he said in a statement.

“It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Irish rock band Inhaler and singer Holly Humberstone have been booked as support acts.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 9 September. Get tickets to Sam Fender’s Newcastle stadium show here.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10am on Wednesday 7 September.

Fender’s announcement follows a summer in which he played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival, opening for headliner Billie Eilish, as well as a sold-out show to 45,000 people at Finsbury Park in London.

Fender’s second album, Seventeen Going Under, is shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize, the winner of which will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 8 September.