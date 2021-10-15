Tickets are on sale for Sam Fender’s 2022 tour.

The indie rock musician’s forthcoming tour will be in support of his second album Seventeen Going Under, which was released on 8 October.

The 27-year-old will begin the tour with a performance at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 20 March.

It will conclude on 6 July with a gig at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester.

Fender will play four shows in London during that time, two of which will be in support of The Killers at the Emirates Stadium (3 and 4 June).

The tour also includes gigs in Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton and Newcastle.

Due to high demand, a second Newcastle gig at Utilita Arena has since been added.

General sale tickets were released on Friday (15 October).

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster and See Tickets. Tickets for Fender’s shows at the SSE Arena in Wembley are available to buy from AXS.

In a four-star review of Seventeen Going Under, The Independent applauds Fender’s “sharp turn of phrase that stirs the imagination like few other songwriters his age”.