Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler files for divorce, reports say

Hannah Lee Fowler, country singer Sam Hunt’s wife, has reportedly filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

According to legal documents, Fowler alleged that 37-year-old Hunt is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery”.

She also noted in the papers, which were filed in a Tennessee court on Friday (18 February), that she is pregnant and due to give birth in May.

“[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” the documents cited by People said.

The Alabama-born nurse is also asking for alimony, child support, and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be “awarded their respective separate property”.

The Independent has contacted Hunt’s representatives for comment.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler on 21 May 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada (AFP via Getty Images)

Hunt and Fowler tied the knot in 2017, a few months after getting engaged and dating on and off for a long time.

During an appearance on KISS Country 99.9 Miami radio show TC & Dina B in July 2021, Hunt revealed that he and his wife had spoken about having kids in the near future.

“I hope so. We’ve talked about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months,” he had said. “So that’s on the agenda right now and I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”