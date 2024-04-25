Sam Smith to headline BBC Proms as bosses insist show will be ‘appropriate’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC Proms bosses have insisted that the show will be “entirely appropriate” after popstar Sam Smith was announced as a headliner for the classical music festival.

Sam Jackson, the Radio 3 and BBC Proms controller, has addressed concerns about whether the popstar’s performance would be suitable for the orchestral concert series.

Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, is often criticised by conservative voices for their artistic and sexual expression. Last year, Smith faced backlash for the music video for their hit song “I’m Not Here to Make Friends”, with some labelling it as “pornographic”.

Jackson said: “We have worked very hard with Sam Smith and their management to see how we can create something authentically Proms, and the look and feel will be entirely appropriate for the audience in attendance.

Outgoing Proms director David Pickard, who previously programmed rapper Stormzy and dedicated a Prom to the 1960s pop star Scott Walker, said: “Popular music has always been part of the Proms. All these artists, when they are offered the opportunity to come to us at the Proms, know what they are buying into.”

Smith performing in California in August 2023 ( Getty Images )

Pickard reiterated that the Proms is not “another trip after Glastonbury” for pop acts invited to perform.

“This is something very special and we’re excited about the idea of opening up a different type of music to the Proms, but actually retaining the sense that this is an orchestral festival.

“And hopefully it will bring in the sort of audience that might not necessarily come to the Proms but now feel very welcome.”

Sam Smith performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Smith will be performing their 2014 debut album, In the Lonely Hour, which won four Grammys and features their acclaimed song “Stay With Me”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Florence Welch of the indie pop band Florence + The Machine will be joining Smith as another headliner. Welch will perform her Brit Award-winning 2009 album Lungs alongside Grammy-winning composer Jules Buckley and his orchestra.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine will be headlining the Proms ( Getty Images for MRC )

Smith will perform on 2 August and Welch will follow on 11 September.

The programme will also see Grammy award-nominated multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Jordan Rakei collaborate with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Robert Ames to present tracks from his new album The Loop as well as music titles from his back catalogue.

The opening night will take place on 19 July, with Hong Kong-born conductor Elim Chan leading the BBC Symphony Orchestra in performances of Beethoven’s “Symphony No 5” and Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks”.

Other star soloists will include pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and her brother, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, acclaimed violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja and South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim.

The Proms, which has been running since 1927, also features a selection of family events and concerts for children including a new Doctor Who Prom and a CBeebies Prom.

The programme will run from 19 July until 14 September and will feature 90 concerts in total – 73 taking place at the home of the festival, London’s Royal Albert Hall and 17 hosted at venues across the UK.

BBC Proms general booking opens on 18 May.