Cheryl has shared an emotional tribute to Sarah Harding on what would have been the singer’s 40th birthday.

Harding died in September aged 39, just over a year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.

Harding would have turned 40 on Wednesday (17 November), with Cheryl marking the day by sharing a video montage showing old footage with her former Girls Aloud bandmate to Instagram.

“Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime,” Cheryl captioned the video, adding the hashtag: “#Sarahs40th.”

The post prompted an outpouring of love from fans, with one account writing: “Love this montage, such precious memories. Sarah will forever be in our thoughts, wishing her a heavenly 40th birthday, I know she’s having a ball today up there.”

“Oh my heart,” another commenter added.

In the weeks following Harding’s death, Cheryl pulled out of performing at Birmingham Pride, with her fee being donated to cancer charities.

In a statement shared with the festival, the “Fight For This Love” singer said that she was not “emotionally, mentally or physically able” to perform.

“This all feels so cruel,” she wrote. “Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant. I am drained.”

She added: “It has been a long & emotionally exhausting 12 months with such twists and turns and I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process my grief.”