Girls Aloud are planning a reunion to honour Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle has said.

Singer Harding, who was one fifth of the chart topping girl group, died aged 39 in September, nine months after announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to OK!, her bandmate Coyle said that she and the other Girls Aloud members (Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts) intended to get back together for a one-off charity concert.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” the Irish singer said, adding: “She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.”

“We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others.”

Harding announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2020, after which she underwent a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy.

The cancer, however, spread to other parts of her body.

Harding (far left) with Girls Aloud in 2012 (Getty Images)

Discussing the impact that Harding’s diagnosis had on the band – who parted ways in 2013 – Coyle said: “When she became unwell, a lot of my energy became focused on her. There were suddenly so many things happening that were more important than anything else. It was a time to be around loved ones and support them.

“Her passing has just been so devastating... [It] still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through.”

No further details were revealed of the reunion. The band last performed together in 2013.