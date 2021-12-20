Japanese actor and singer Sayaka Kanda has died, aged 35.

The news was announced by her agency on Sunday (20 December), who replaced all details about Kanda on her website with a notice.

“I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far,” her team wrote.

“Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it. “

Japanese outlets are reporting that police are investigating the case as a probable suicide, but have not ruled out foul play.

Kanda is best known for providing the Japanese dub for the character of Anna in Disney film Frozen.

She was currently appearing in a stage version of My Fair Lady and had been at rehearsals on Friday (17 December).

However, she did not show up for her performance on Saturday (18 December). Kanda’s body was discovered at the hotel she was staying at that afternoon.

Kanda was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sayaka Kanda voiced the role of Anna in ‘Frozen’ for the Japanese dub (Instagram @sayakakanda)

The actor was the daughter of famous actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda.

Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub of Frozen, said that she was “speechless” after hearing the news.

Matsu added: “The time we spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me.”

Kanda had been acting since she was 20. She married for two years in 2017.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

In the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800 273 8255 or chat online for help.