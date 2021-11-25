What could Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project be?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige last week revealed that the franchise is involved in a top-secret new project with Scarlett Johansson.

The news was relayed in a speech that Feige delivered whilst Johansson was unveiled as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

Feige praised Johansson’s “talent” and “vision” before teasing a the new project on which Marvel and Johansson are working on together.

“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre,” Feige began.

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for,” the MCU producer said. “Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career,” he continued.

“We already are working with Scarlett on another not Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project,” Feige added.

With Feige saying the secret project will be nothing at all to do with herBlack Widow character, Natasha Romanoff, it’s unlikely that the project will see Johansson in an acting capacity.

Feige did however, take time to praise Johansson’s work on Black Widow as an executive producer, pointing out that she was the first Marvel actor to also produce a movie.

“She is a very very smart producer,” Feige said, adding that she enables people to “shine” in her producer role.

With so much time dedicated to talking about her skills as a producer, it seems likely that Johansson could be signed on to produce Marvel’s next big hit.

The news comes after Johansson and the Walt Disney Company recently settled a legal dispute over the streaming release of Black Widow.

The actor had sued Disney in July alleging the online release of the Marvel superhero movie violated her contract.

Black Widow was released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ in the US on 9 July.

The filing, which was reviewed by The Independent, alleged Johansson’s compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance.

Details of the settlement agreement between Disney and Johansson were not disclosed.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.“We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror,” he added.

Johansson, in her own statement, said she was “happy to have resolved” differences with Disney.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come,” she said.