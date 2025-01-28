Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Gomez has responded to a Senate candidate after he said she should be “deported” for sympathising with Mexican migrants.

The Emilia Pérez star, 32, posted an emotional video about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that occurred over the weekend that saw 956 people arrested across major cities in the US over just three days as a result of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked,” the Mexican American singer cried in a now-deleted post on Instagram on Monday (January 27). “The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry I wish I could do something but I can’t.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she concluded, captioning her video, “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag emoji.

Gomez swiftly deleted the video but was met with immediate backlash from Trump’s supporters, including U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker, who called for the singer to be removed from the country.

Back in 2019, Gomez produced an entire documentary entitled Living Undocumented and wrote an essay for Time detailing her family’s history of illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

Both her Aunt and her paternal grandparents were undocumented for some time. However, according to Gomez’s essay, her family has since “worked hard to gain United States citizenship.”

“Deport Selena Gomez,” Parker wrote on X/Twitter, adding in a separate post: “Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ‘87 Amnesty.

‘She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g’parents,” he added. “Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Gomez promptly responded to the Senate candidate on Instagram, writing: “Oh Mr Parker, Mr Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Parker appeared thrilled by Gomez’ response, writing in a now deleted post: “Inject their tears into my VEINS. I dragged Selena Gomez pretty hard today,” per the MailOnline.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez cries ‘I don’t know what to do’ in now-deleted video about Trump deportations ( Instagram/Selena Gomez )

He added in a later post: “Selena Gomez has responded to me,” alongside a cry laughing emoji. “American Nationalism is back. With a little boost from Selena Gomez.”

At his inaugural address last week, Trump announced a slew of drastic executive orders targeting immigration on his very first day in office.

His administration also shut down the CBP One app effective immediately, leaving families waiting for appointments at the border in the lurch as their appointments were suddenly cancelled.

As part of the anti-immigration plans, Trump signed an executive order revoking the right to birthright citizenship — which is protected by the 14th Amendment — effective from February. The move already faces legal challenges from 22 states and activist groups.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has signed an executive order revoking the right to birthright citizenship ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance,” Gomez wrote in her 2019 essay.

“But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.

“I don’t claim to be an expert. I’m not a politician, I’m not a doctor, and I don’t work in the system at all,” she continued. “ I understand it’s flawed and that we need rules and regulations, but we also have to remember that our country was formed by people who came here from other countries.”