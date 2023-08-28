Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has shut down rumours that her new song is about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

Gomez, 31, released her new track “Single Soon” on Friday (26 August).

Co-produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, the sultry dance song has been a hit among fans – and Gomez’s famous friends, including Taylor Swift who said she will be “dancing to this forever”.

Within hours of the song being released, however, fans speculated that “Single Soon” was written about The Weeknd – aka Abel Tesfaye – whom Gomez previously dated in 2017.

On Sunday (27 August), the Selena + Chef star spoke out against the speculation, calling it “false”.

Gomez commented on a post from the Instagram account “Hollywood Life”, which stated that “fans believe that [the song] is about her romance with The Weeknd”.

“Couldn’t be more false,” the singer wrote in response.

Gomez and Tesfaye began dating in January 2021, making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017. Only months later, however, the couple split up but remained on good terms.

(Getty Images)

In November 2017, Gomez told Billboard that they were able to remain “best friends” despite ending their romantic relationship.

“I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life,” she said at the time. “We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Since its release, “Single Soon” has been praised by fans. It is likely that the track will enter the Hot 100 in the next week or so.

(Instagram)

Responding to reports that it is speculated to enter the Top 20, Gomez wrote on X: “Broke my hand and had surgery. I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

The lyrics of the song see Gomez deliberating how to break up with her boyfriend and dreams of all the fun activities she will get up to once she is single post-breakup.

“Should I do it on the phone?” she sings. “Should I leave a little note/ In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)/ Maybe I’ll just disappear/ I don’t wanna see a tear/ And the weekend’s almost here.”

Writing on Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder said that the song is a “playful anthem about being comfortable in your skin and loving your own company”.

Gomez’s close friend, Swift, was among those to congratulate her on the new single.

“When your bestie is the bestest,” the “Speak Now” singer wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (26 August). “Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”