Selena Gomez hits back at TikTok user who criticised her alcohol joke after kidney transplant

‘It’s a joke a**,’ replied the ‘Rare’ singer

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 01 December 2021 07:41
Comments
(TikTok)

Selena Gomez responded to a user on TikTok who criticised a “joke” she had posted about drinking alcohol.

On Tuesday (30 November), the singer shared a video with her 37.2 million TikTok followers in which she reacts to a clip of Dr Dawn Bantel’s explanation of “heavy drinking”.

Dr Bantel is seen explaining that “the CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men”< which prompts Gomez to raise her eyebrows and grimace.

When Dr Bantel adds that “heavy drinking” constitutes “eight or more drinks per women”, Gomez reacts sheepishly and avoids eye contact with the camera.

One TikTok user took issue with the video, however, and commented: “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.”

Recommended

The 29-year-old musician responded to the accusation, writing: “It was a joke a**.”

The user has since deleted their comment. Gomez has also changed the caption for the video to: “It’s a joke.”

In 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant to combat lupus. She later revealed that her donor was her friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa.

Lupus is a condition that affects the immune system. It can cause issues with your skin, joints, kidneys and other organs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in