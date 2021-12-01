Selena Gomez responded to a user on TikTok who criticised a “joke” she had posted about drinking alcohol.

On Tuesday (30 November), the singer shared a video with her 37.2 million TikTok followers in which she reacts to a clip of Dr Dawn Bantel’s explanation of “heavy drinking”.

Dr Bantel is seen explaining that “the CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men”< which prompts Gomez to raise her eyebrows and grimace.

When Dr Bantel adds that “heavy drinking” constitutes “eight or more drinks per women”, Gomez reacts sheepishly and avoids eye contact with the camera.

One TikTok user took issue with the video, however, and commented: “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.”

The 29-year-old musician responded to the accusation, writing: “It was a joke a**.”

The user has since deleted their comment. Gomez has also changed the caption for the video to: “It’s a joke.”

In 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant to combat lupus. She later revealed that her donor was her friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa.

Lupus is a condition that affects the immune system. It can cause issues with your skin, joints, kidneys and other organs.