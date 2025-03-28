Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Quintanilla’s family has spoken out after Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of murdering the budding Tejano music icon 30 years ago, was denied parole.

The Mexican-American singer, simply referred to by fans as Selena, was 23 when she was fatally shot in a Texas hotel room on March 31, 1995, by Saldívar, the former president of the superstar’s fan club. She was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after serving 30 years.

However, on Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole announced in a statement that Saldívar’s parole had been denied.

“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar,” Selena’s family said in an Instagram post shared from the “Amor Prohibido” singer’s account.

“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” they said.

Remembering her legacy as “one of love, music, and inspiration,” they added: “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit.

“As her family and loved ones, we remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves,” they wrote, thanking Selena’s fans for their “unwavering support throughout the years.”

“Your love has been a source of strength and healing. We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life — not the tragedy that took her from us — and we ask that all who cherish her do the same,” they concluded.

Saldívar, a former nurse, founded Selena’s fan club and had been the manager of the singer’s clothing boutiques, Selena Etc., until she was fired in early March 1995 after money was discovered missing.

She later shot and killed Selena during a confrontation in which the singer accused her of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her businesses.

Saldívar, now 64, was convicted of first-degree murder and has been serving out a life sentence at Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

In 2024, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles began the process of reviewing her parole eligibility, which included compiling a case file, a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with her, and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.

This was the first time Saldívar had been up for parole since the killing of the “Queen of Tejano Music.”

In explaining the decision to deny parole, the board said in a statement that the panel found that Saldívar continues to pose a threat to public safety. It also said the nature of the crime indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.”

Saldívar will be eligible to be reviewed again for parole in 2030.