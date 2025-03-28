Selena Quintanilla’s family after her killer Yolanda Saldívar is denied parole: ‘Justice continues to stand’
Tejano music icon was fatally shot and killed in 1995 by a fan, who is currently serving a life sentence
Selena Quintanilla’s family has spoken out after Yolanda Saldívar, the woman convicted of murdering the budding Tejano music icon 30 years ago, was denied parole.
The Mexican-American singer, simply referred to by fans as Selena, was 23 when she was fatally shot in a Texas hotel room on March 31, 1995, by Saldívar, the former president of the superstar’s fan club. She was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after serving 30 years.
However, on Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole announced in a statement that Saldívar’s parole had been denied.
“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar,” Selena’s family said in an Instagram post shared from the “Amor Prohibido” singer’s account.
“While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon,” they said.
Remembering her legacy as “one of love, music, and inspiration,” they added: “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit.
“As her family and loved ones, we remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves,” they wrote, thanking Selena’s fans for their “unwavering support throughout the years.”
“Your love has been a source of strength and healing. We will continue to celebrate Selena’s life — not the tragedy that took her from us — and we ask that all who cherish her do the same,” they concluded.
Saldívar, a former nurse, founded Selena’s fan club and had been the manager of the singer’s clothing boutiques, Selena Etc., until she was fired in early March 1995 after money was discovered missing.
She later shot and killed Selena during a confrontation in which the singer accused her of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her businesses.
Saldívar, now 64, was convicted of first-degree murder and has been serving out a life sentence at Patrick O’Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.
In 2024, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles began the process of reviewing her parole eligibility, which included compiling a case file, a recommendation letter from Saldívar, an interview with her, and any letters submitted from Selena’s family.
This was the first time Saldívar had been up for parole since the killing of the “Queen of Tejano Music.”
In explaining the decision to deny parole, the board said in a statement that the panel found that Saldívar continues to pose a threat to public safety. It also said the nature of the crime indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.”
Saldívar will be eligible to be reviewed again for parole in 2030.
