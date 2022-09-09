Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mercury Prize-shortlisted artist Self Esteem helped to organise the donation of the leftover food prepared for the ceremony in London.

Last night’s (Thursday 8 September) awards show was postponed following the news of the Queen’s death, aged 96.

Immediately after the announcement was made, Self Esteem – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – tweeted “DONATE THE F***ING FOOD”, urging organisers not to let the meals go to waste.

Because dinner was about to be served right as the event was postponed, there was a limited window before it would have spoiled.

Self Esteem tweeted: “If anyone near the Hammersmith Apollo can collect hot food and blast chill it please reply or dm me for more info. The other food has been hooked up with the local church.”

At 9.50pm she then told her fans: “Ok we did it!! @amritmaanldn is picking it up and getting it in a freezer to be distributed tomorrow!!! Thanks Jackie Joseph for your help. And thanks Twitter for the rts! Everyone hit up Amrit’s restaurant in cov garden asap. Love you all.”

Amrit Maan, a London-based solicitor, commented: “Things change. The world reacts. When the @MercuryPrize celebrations at Hammersmith Apollo were cancelled, @punjab1946 stepped in. Meals destined for guests will now feed hungry bellies on London’s rain soaked streets. supporting @under_1_sky.”

The Punjab Covent Garden is a fourth generation-owned Punjabi restaurant that opened in 1946.

“We gonna eat so much at your restaurant in thanks,” Self Esteem told Maan. “Thanks everyone for your help.”

Self Esteem helped ensure the Mercury Prize meals didn’t go to waste (Getty/Twitter)

The Independent has contacted Self Esteem’s representative for additional comment.

It has not yet been announced if the Mercury Prize ceremony will be reorganised for a later date.

