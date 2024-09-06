Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Sérgio Mendes, the Brazilian musician whose 1966 hit “Mas Que Nada” captured the spirit of his home country and made him an international star, has died. He was 83.

The Grammy-winning pianist and songwriter had spent several months battling the effects of long COVID.

His death on Thursday (September 5) was announced in a statement by his family which read: “His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children.

“Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona.”

Mendes helped popularize the Brazilian music genre bossa nova to a global audience when “Mas Que Nada” became a hit, and years later it was famously used in a 1998 Nike advert starring the country’s football team.

The song was performed by his band Sérgio Mendes and Brasil ‘66 and featured on their debut album, Herb Alpert Presents…, which also included a famous cover of “Day Tripper” by The Beatles.

Sergio Mendes with his band Brasil '66 at Heathrow Airport in London on January 14, 1969 ( Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images )

In a statement posted on Facebook, trumpet player and record executive Alpert said: “Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country. He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance.”

In 2022, Alpert spoke to The Independent about the first time he heard “Mas Que Nada”. “The first time I heard it, I was thinking: ‘Man, that’s a good song, but he’s playing it too fast!’” he recalled. “I said: ‘Sérgio, you’re playing this for hummingbirds. You’ve got to slow this baby down!”

In 2006, a modern version of the song topped US charts, as performed by Black Eyed Peas. It was included on Mendes’s album Timeless, which was produced by will.i.am and featured guests including Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas.

Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the film Pelé, featuring saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the Brazilian legendary soccer player.

Mendes won the 1992 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for Brasileiro and two Latin Grammy Awards. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for Best Original Song for Real in Rio, from the animated film Rio.

Mendes’s family have said that they will provide details regarding funeral and memorial services at a later date.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.