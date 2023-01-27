Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has claimed Danny Boyle should be “frightened to see” him following Pistol.

The musician has expressed his disapproval of the series based on the band’s rise to prominence, which was released in 2022.

Matlock appeared as a character played by Christian Lees in the Craig Pearce-created series, which was directed by Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker Boyle.

“I’m not happy with it,” Matlock told Metro.co.uk. “I didn’t like the way I was portrayed – nothing to do with the actor but the script. It makes me look a bit wet.

“It comes across as a quasi-documentary but there are so many things that are wrong.”

Matlock said that Boyle “knows exactly what I think” after he ran into Boyle at a red carpet event held for the show alongside bandmate Steve Jones.

“It was the first time I’d seen him since I’d seen the series and I told him what I thought of him,” Matlock said, adding: “Later that night there was a dinner in his honour and he didn’t come. I like to think that he was sitting in his hotel room by himself eating a cheese sandwich, because he knew darn well that I wasn’t happy with him.

“I think he might have been frightened to see me again. He ought to be.”

Steve Jones and Glen Matlock at a red carpet event for ‘Pistol’ (Getty Images)

Pistol is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus. Find The Independent’s review of the miniseries here.