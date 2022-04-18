John Lydon has branded his former Sex Pistols bandmates “dead wood” for making a biopic without him.

The musician has been a vocal critic of Danny Boyle’s forthcoming TV series Pistol, which is based on Steve Jones’s memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

It stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as Lydon, and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock.

In a new interview withThe Sun, Lydon took aim at guitarist Jones and drummer Cook in particular for removing him from the production process.

“Cutting me out is a shockingly stupid move,” Lydon said. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so preposterous.

“They can all f*** off. I supported them for years and years and years, knowing they were dead wood.”

He continued: “None of these f***s would have a career but for me. They did nothing before, they’ve done nothing since.”

The Independent has contacted the Sex Pistols for comment.

Earlier this month, Lydon released a statement on his website after the trailer for Pistol was released.

“John’s ‘likeness’ is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back,” the statement said. “Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.”

In August 2021, Lydon lost a court case against his former bandmates over the use of their music in the series.

Pistol comes to Disney Plus on 31 May.