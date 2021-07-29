Shakira must face trial over alleged £13m tax evasion in Spain, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Shakira must face trial in Spain for allegedly evading €14.5m (£13m) in tax.

They concluded that there are “sufficient indications” for the Colombian singer to go to trial, after she was accused of six offences by Spanish prosecutors. Shakira could face jail time if she is found guilty.

Prosecutors claim that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer stopped paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, and used shell companies to conceal control of assets between 2012 and 2014, with her name only appearing on forms in countries considered tax havens.

The singer, however, claims that between 2012 and 2014, her fiscal residence was in the Bahamas so she was exempt from having to pay Spanish income tax.

She claims she was in Spain “sporadically” during that time, but prosecutors argue that she was actually living in Barcelona for more than six months of the year. The pop star has been in a relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué since 2011, and the couple share two sons.

It has been reported that Shakira will appeal the judgement.

The Independent has contacted Shakira’s representatives for comment.