Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of late Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, has reflected on her relationship with the musician ahead of his funeral on Friday.

The irrepressible Anglo-Irish frontman, known for songs including “Fairytale of New York” and “The Old Main Drag”, died last week aged 65.

His wife said the cause of his death was pneumonia. MacGowan had suffered from a number of health issues over the years, and had recently been discharged from hospital in Dublin, where he was being treated for encephalitis.

Clarke, an Irish journalist and author, has been sharing fond memories of MacGowan, whom she married in 2018, from her social media channels in the days since his death.

She admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the fact that his funeral was taking place, but had been touched by the outpouring of love for him and his music.

“Tomorrow is Shane’s funeral which is hard to believe and probably I won’t believe it for a while,” she wrote. “Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions.

“So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his and that so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind.

“I am feeling my heart bursting open in all directions with the amount of love that is being showered on us and most especially because everyone has their own problems and challenges and everyone has their own loved ones who they need to look after.”

Clarke said she believes that MacGowan is with her “all the time” and “is sending love to everyone”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She and MacGowan were married in an intimate ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall in 2018, surrounded by their loved ones including MacGowan’s longtime friend Johnny Depp. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on 26 November.

Clarke is currently supporting a campaign to get The Pogues’ most famous song, “Fairytale of New York”, to the No 1 spot at Christmas. It previously peaked at No 2 upon its release in 1988.

“I couldn’t have possibly asked for a more precious and enduring love affair as a human and I got so much from my relationship with Shane that it would be greedy to want more!” she wrote.

“I would love to say to anyone who is in a relationship with someone who has problems with addiction or anxiety or depression to please get healing and help for yourself, and to take care of yourself and you will find that it gives you the strength to keep going and to be able to enjoy your love.

“And to anyone who is in fear of losing someone just know that millions of angels are watching you and supporting you. And if you don’t want to come to the funeral Shane would definitely understand, he wouldn’t want to go either! But if you want to remember him, the next time you see a homeless person stop and give them your time and your compassion and your respect and treat them like a brother or a sister.”

Shane MacGowan and close friend Bruce Springsteen (Twitter)

MacGowan’s close friends Depp and Nick Cave are among the mourners expected to attend MacGowan’s funeral tomorrow.

A procession will begin through Dublin on Friday morning around the south inner city, close to where MacGowan lived with Clarke. According to the Irish Independent, a horse-drawn carriage will be led by a band and piper, and travel through Ringsend and Pearse Street between 10.30am to 11.45am, after beginning at the junction of South Lotts Road.

The procession will conclude at the top of Westland Row, before the hearse and family cars depart for Nenagh, Co Tipperary, where the funeral mass will be celebrated in St Mary of the Rosary Church at 3.30pm.