Shane MacGowan spotted hanging out with Kate Moss at his art exhibit

The Pogues frontman was celebrating his art event in London with many famous faces

Megan Graye
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:36
What do New Yorkers think of The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York'?

Shane MacGowan has been spotted partying with Kate Moss at his art exhibit in London on Tuesday (11 October).

The Pogues frontman was celebrating his art collection with a range of familiar faces at the Andipa gallery in Knightsbridge where his work is expected to sell for over £30,000.

Kate Moss also attended the event, and was spotted celebrating with the 64-year-old singer at the exhibition, entitled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold.

MacGowan wore a blue suit and sunglasses for the occasion, while the 48-year-old model wore a long black dress.

The Irish singer was pictured with Moss and his wife and journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, who lives in Dublin with MacGowan. The pair have been married for 35 years.

McGowan’s artwork features many pieces that the musician drew throughout his career, mostly using a biro pen while on the road.

These have been collected into a limited edition book put together by Clarke, which features early essays written by MacGowan while he attended school, as well as unseen lyrics, photographs and contributions from the likes of Clarke and Johnny Depp, who is the singer’s close friend.

In an Instagram video posted on MacGowan’s page on 11 October, McGowan said: “Don’t forget to bring some money, they won’t get cheaper,” with Clarke interjecting: “They’ll be like Picasso before you know it.”

MacGowan attended the event in a wheelchair, which he has been using full time after a fall where he broke his pelvis in 2016. The singer took another tumble and broke his knee, both injuries of which he has struggled to recover from.

The frontman is documented as having a long-standing history of alcohol and substance abuse, beginning when he was a child.

His friend and fellow musician Sinead O’Connor once called the police on him using heroin in 2000, after which time he is reported to have got clean from the drug.

