Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan ‘s wife has shared a touching tribute to the singer, who has died aged 65.

Irish journalist and author Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed news of MacGowan’s death, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday (30 November). The news broke just one week after he was discharged from hospital.

At the time, Clarke wrote in a statement: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.

She continued: “[He] has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese. I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you... for your presence in this world, you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me.”

Hours later, Clarke hared a recent memory of MacGowan in another moving tribute to her husband. The journalist and author had been by MacGowan’s bedside during his recent stay in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin and, in a social media post, she recalled how the nurses had “kept asking why he was covered in lipstick”.

She added: “If you get to meet your soulmate please do let love in even if you have to suffer loss.”

Clarke has also been sharing her thanks for the many tributes that have been flooding in, two of which came from Irish band U2 and singer Imelda May, who was a friend of MacGowan’s.

U2 wrote on their social media pages: "Shane MacGowan’s songs were perfect so her or we his fans didn't have to be..." Clarke shared the post, writing: “I love this thank you @U2.” Meanwhile, in a lengthy Instagram post, May wrote: “Thank you Shane. Thank you for opening your heart and sharing with us your glorious talents.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Your genius songwriting and poetry weaved of words and wisdom that made mortals feel seen, heard and moved to tears. You always lived your truth.”

Victoria Mary Clarke shares moving tribute to husband Shane MacGowan (Twitter)

Last week, it was announced that MacGowan was being discharged from hospital. Clarke tweeted an image of him wearing a scarf and bobble hat, thanking the nursing staff for their support.

McGowan would have turned 66 on Christmas Day. He recently celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with Clarke.