Shania Twain addresses ex-husband Mutt Lange’s affair in Netflix documentary

Shania Twain has opened up about her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange’s affair in a new documentary.

In 2008, Twain found out that her husband was having an affair with her then-close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Two years after that, the duo separated.

In Netflix’s Not Just a Girl, the 56-year-old Canadian singer says that she thought she had “lost her voice forever”.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” Twain says in the documentary’s trailer. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

Following the affair, Twain turned to her Marie-Anne’s ex-husband Frederic Thiebaud for support, since they shared the same pain.

The pair’s relationship eventually developed, and Twain and Thiebaud were married in 2011.

The new Netflix documentary also looks into Twain’s life and how she successfully crossed genres and became a pop star.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres,” Lionel Richie says of Twain in the trailer. “She was that trailblazer.”

Kelsea Ballerini added: “Shania changed country music because she went like this, ‘Oh, these are the lines?’” She moves her hands further apart. “Cool.’”

Not Just a Girl will stream on Netflix on 26 July.