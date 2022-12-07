Jump to content

Shania Twain changes ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Brad Pitt lyric to new celebrity at People’s Choice Awards

Twain swapped out Pitt’s name for another actor in the crowd, who was seen mouthing, ‘Oh my god, me?’

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 07 December 2022 08:20
Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameo

Shania Twain has given her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” a 2022 update.

In the 1997 track, which featured on the smash hit album Come On Over, Twain sings about how she won’t be impressed by a man who’s “got a car”, is a “rocket scientist”, or is Brad Pitt.

However, while performing a medley of her songs at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday (6 December), the 57-year-old switched out the Fight Club star’s name for that of another actor.

Wearing a rhinestoned pink jumpsuit with chaps and a pink wig, Twain instead sang: “So, you’re Ryan Reynolds?” during her rendition of “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

The camera then cut to an incredulous looking Reynolds as the Deadpool star mouthed the words: “Oh my god, me?”

Twain was honoured at the PCAs with the Music Icon Award, which was given to her by Billy Porter.

In her acceptance speech, the singer said it was “a privilege and dream” to receive the award as she thanked fans at home for “presenting me with this award and for highlighting my work and having a significant impact”.

Adding that she had always wanted “to inspire people with my music”, Twain then paid tribute to her late mother Sharon Morrison, who died in 1987 in a car accident with Shania’s stepfather.

Reynolds beamed after being given a shout out from Twain

(E!)

‘I always miss my mother at these moments in my life,” the musician said. “She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now, but my fans and team, you are the ones who really fill that space when- not my mother’s space, but just that you are here with me and celebrating and you make me feel loved and special.

“I will always be grateful for that. Thank you,” she concluded.

Her performance saw Twain perform three of her biggest classic songs (“Any Man of Mine”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”), as well as her 2022 single “Waking Up Dreaming”.

