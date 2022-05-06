Sheryl Crow says there ‘isn’t a drug on the planet’ that could give her the same high as Glastonbury
Artist performed on the Pyramid Stage back in 2019
Sheryl Crow has claimed that there “isn’t a drug on the planet” that could give her the same high as Glastonbury.
The musician played at the iconic music festival back in 2019, marking her first slot at the festival in more than two decades.
Speaking to The i in a new interview, Crow was effusive about the experience.
“Glastonbury was in my top five musical experiences of all time,” she said. “There isn’t a drug on the planet that could give me the high that day did.
“I’m 60 now, and at the time, three years ago, it was hard to know if people were going to come out, or even know the music,” she continued.
“It really was an incredible feeling to have this massive audience of people of all ages singing every word to every song.”
The singer-songwriter also said that the performance was “confirmation that you can have a life and you can have a career and you can write music that brings people joy or gives them a sense of belonging”.
Glastonbury returns this year following two years without a festival due to the pandemic.
For the latest news about Glastonbury 2022, click here.
