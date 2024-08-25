Slipknot’s Sid Wilson shares gory close-up of injuries after bonfire ‘explosion’

Support truly

Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson has confirmed that he is back home following treatment for “serious burns” after he was caught in an “explosion” at his home.

The US musician, 47, initially told fans about his condition in an Instagram video shared from his hospital bed, showing his singed eyebrows and moustache, as well as his blistered mouth and arms.

“Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms,” he said on Friday evening (23 August).

The DJ said he was getting his chest X-rayed to ensure he had not inhaled flames from the fire.

Wilson was then transferred to a specialist facility, where he reassured fans that he was doing “pretty good” and was in “good hands”.

On Saturday evening (24 August), Wilson then shared a gory close-up selfie that showed the serious blisters and burns on his face, including his lip, cheeks and chin.

“On my way home,” he wrote.

As well as expressing their sympathy and well-wishes, fans took the opportunity to reference a classic Slipknot track, “The Blister Exists”.

“Sid the Third (degree burn),” another joked.

“Bro ouch!” one follower commented. “Sneding you healing vibes for your recovery bro.”

“Damn brother, that looks painful,” wrote System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian on Wilson’s earlier post. “Hope you heal quickly. We’re out here sending you positive thoughts.”

Wilson told fans that he sustained his injuries from the remnants of a bonfire he’d been burning on his farm in Iowa the night before.

After he shared the news, his bandmates said in a statement that Wilson still plans on joining them for their performance at Rocklahoma festival, in Oklahoma, next weekend, despite his injuries.

“Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body,” they said.

“He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”

His girlfriend Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of TV star Sharon and Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, also warned others about the dangers of burn piles in a video from his hospital beside.

“This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything,” she said, with a stressed expression on her face.

She also shared a video of their young son playing with toys on the hospital floor beside Wilson, showing his arms wrapped in bandages.

Sid Wilson told fans he would be ‘OK’ after suffering burns following an ‘explosion’ at his farm in Iowa ( Instagram )

Wilson and Osbourne met for the first time in 1999 while Slipknot were touring with her father’s festival, Ozzfest, and became friends before confirming they were in a romantic relationship in February 2022.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

The couple announced the birth of their son, Sidney Wilson Jr, in November that year.