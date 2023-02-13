Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Super Bowl halftime show’s sign language interpreter has been praised for ‘stealing the show’ during Rihanna’s performance.

Justina Miles was tasked with interpreting Rihanna’s half time performance for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night (12 February), and viewers were impressed.

The 20-year-old is the first female deaf performer at the show and is also the first deaf person to ever perform the pre-show’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sung by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, reports CNBC.

Videos showing Miles’ performance have since gone viral; the interpreter can be seen doing sign language to Rihanna’s lyrics while dancing along enthusiastically.

“Justina Miles stole the show as Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show ASL performer!” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

“I didn’t watch the Super Bowl, but I LOVE this performance,” said John Amaechi OBE, “@rihanna is even better with ASL by Justina Miles.”

He continued: “Just another example of how inclusion - far from detracting from "the mainstream" - is additive for EVERYONE.”

“You can tell she just LOVES Rihanna” , wrote one commenter on a video of her performance on TikTok.

“SHE DEVOURED” wrote someone else, while another said: “Ngl I was watching her more than I was watching Riri.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Is there a type of Grammy award category for sign interpreters?” asked an impressed viewer.

“Did you all see the ASL Interpreter, #JustinaMiles? She was an amazing representation of how music may not always be heard, but it can definitely be felt. #SuperBowl” tweeted one viewer.

“Hands down everyone-else-put-your-hands-down one of the best live signed musical performance translations I’ve seen,” wrote another.

“The musicality, the killer articulation, the choices, the layered representation, the preparation, the authenticity! No cap all slap #JustinaMiles #ASL”

Fans were also impressed with Rihanna’s performance while pregnant during the halftime show.

The singer confirmed she is pregnant with her second child while performing at the Super Bowl 2023, nearly nine months after welcoming her first child with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

“I don’t think Rihanna understands the level of excitement she brought to everyone that loves her and her music. She sang classics that made us go way back. Danced and sang while pregnant. Epic!” wrote a fan praising the performance.