Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.

The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.

Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.

The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band.

“We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for young bucks!”

The statement continued: “Dave is a lovely, admirable human being who we understand wishes to spend more quality time with his delightful partner Sue.

“All at Simply Red wish him a prosperous and happy future and thank him for his wonderful contribution over many years. Simply Red HQ.”

Simply Red were formed in the 1980s and have had five number one albums in the UK.

Simply Red announces keyboardist Dave Clayton’s departure (Instagram)

They have also won two Barit Awards and earned three Grammy nominastions.

Their most recent album, Blue Eyed Soul, was released in 2019.

The band temporarily split up in 2009, with their final gig being streamed in cinemas. However, five years later, Hucknall announced the band had reunited for a 30th-anniversary tour.