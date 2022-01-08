Sinéad O’Connor’s son Shane dies, aged 17

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane has died, two days after he was reported missing.

The singer announced the news on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The Irish singer, 55, later shared a Bob Marley song with the caption: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Shane, whose parents are O’Connor and Irish musician Dónal Lunny, was reported missing earlier this week.

Irish police force An Garda Síochána had issued a report appealing for information on 6 January after the teenager went missing from an area of Dublin.

On 8 January, Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the search had stopped following the discovery of a body in Bray, County Wicklow.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7 January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

O’Connor has previously tweeted about Shane’s father, Lunny, writing in May last year: “I am very fond of him. And vastly admire his Beatles-esque effect on Irish traditional music. He is also a lovely, kind father to our son.”

O’Connor has three other children, Jake, 34 (from her marriage to music producer John Reynolds), Roisin, 25 (with journalist John Waters) and Yeshua, 14 (with businessman Frank Bonadio).