‘Her talent was unmatched’: The world pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Tributes are pouring in for Irish artist Sinead O’Connor, following her death aged 56.

O’Connor, who found fame with her 1990 rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and fervently challenged abuse in the Catholic church, was 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement to Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s death comes a year after her 17-year-old son Shane died after escaping hospital while on suicide watch.

Since the news of her death was announced, tributes for O’Connor have poured in, with Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar leading condolences.

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” the Irish politician tweeted.

In a tweet, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, whom O'Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

(PA)

American rapper and actor Ice-T paid his respects in a post, writing: “She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

“Rest in Peace Sinead O’Connor,” Irish singing duo Jedward commented. Honouring her as a “true Irish Icon of our Generation”, they remembered her as being a “very welcoming person with a big heart”.

Tim Burgess, the lead singer of alternative rock band The Charlatans, referred to O’Connor as the “true embodiment of a punk spirit”.

“She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle,” he added.

Obit Sinead O'Connor (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Author Marian Keyes found the news “heartbreaking”. “How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder,” she wrote.

“Ah s***e, Sinead O’Connor has died. That’s just very sad news. Poor thing,” Irish comedian Dara O’Briain responded. “I hope she realised how much love there was for her.”

Follow the latest updates and tributes to O’Connor here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.