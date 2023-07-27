‘Her talent was unmatched’: The world pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in for Irish artist Sinead O’Connor, following her death aged 56.

O’Connor, who found fame with her 1990 rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and fervently challenged abuse in the Catholic church, was 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement to Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s death comes a year after her 17-year-old son Shane died after escaping hospital while on suicide watch.

Since the news of her death was announced, tributes for O’Connor have poured in, with Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar leading condolences.

“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” the Irish politician tweeted.

In a tweet, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, whom O'Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

(PA)

Russell Crowe recalled his chance encounter with the late singer outside a pub in Ireland last year.

“There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell’,” the Gladiator actor wrote.

Recounting their conversation “without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight”, he added: “When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

Irish comedian Aisling Bea shared a lengthy and heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying: “How desperately sad the loss of Sinéad O’Connor is. For music and Ireland.

“I did the Late Late Show with her a few years ago, a classic Irish lineup of all sorts of us, but I’d like to think including some women making their own paths in their worlds and not ones likely to be told to be quiet. She was an absolute hero of mine and one of the few people I’ve ever been star-struck by,” Bea recounted.

American rapper and actor Ice-T paid his respects in a post, writing: “She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

“Rest in Peace Sinead O’Connor,” Irish singing duo Jedward commented. Honouring her as a “true Irish Icon of our Generation”, they remembered her as being a “very welcoming person with a big heart”.

Tim Burgess, the lead singer of alternative rock band The Charlatans, referred to O’Connor as the “true embodiment of a punk spirit”.

“She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle,” he added.

Obit Sinead O'Connor (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Author Marian Keyes found the news “heartbreaking”. “How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder,” she wrote.

“Ah s***e, Sinead O’Connor has died. That’s just very sad news. Poor thing,” Irish comedian Dara O’Briain responded. “I hope she realised how much love there was for her.”

Follow the latest updates and tributes to O’Connor here.

