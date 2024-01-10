Skepta responds after fans allege song artwork contains Holocaust imagery

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Skepta has responded to the backlash against cover art for his new single, with critics noting it includes Holocaust imagery.

The 41-year-old rapper and grime pioneer is set to release his latest song, “Gas Me Up (Diligent)” on 26 January.

To promote it, Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga, teased the cover art in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (9 January).

Skepta (Getty Images)

The image, created by artist Gabriel Moses, featured a group of men with shaved heads and the words “Gas Me Up” tattooed across one of their scalps.

Some fans claimed that this image alluded to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi concentration camps, with others further linking the use of the word “gas” to the gas chambers used to kill prisoners.

To be “gassed” is also often used as a slang term, referring to the state of being excited or enthusiastic.

Later that day, the artwork was removed from Skepta’s social media platforms, and he addressed the criticism with a post on X/Twitter.

“I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many,” he wrote.

“I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The action was praised online, with one fan replying: “Thank you for taking it down and going with different artwork.”

However, early on Wednesday (10 January), the “That’s Not Me” artist added to the conversation by sharing a larger image of his inspirations for the aesthetics of his next musical project. He explained tat self-expression is crucial for his output as an artist.

“I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention,” he began.

“But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album Knife & Fork.”

He concluded his message: “‘Gas Me Up (DILIGENT)’ will be out January 26th as planned.”

The Independent has reached out to a contact for Skepta for further comment.