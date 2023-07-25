Skepta joins We Are FSTVL lineup as Saturday headliner

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We Are FSTVL has announced that rapper Skepta is the latest major addition to their 2023 festival lineup.

The summer electronic music event is set to host their 10th-anniversary celebrations at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster, Essex, from 25 to 27 August. On Saturday 26 August, the festival will welcome the grime MC and DJ to its Solid Grooves stage.

Skepta, 40, has been well known for his contributions to the UK grime scene since the 2000s, as part of the collective Boy Better Know (BBK) and for his solo work.

Born Joseph Adenuga, the “That’s Not Me” rapper was a driving force of the grime revival during the 2010s. In 2016, his self-released album Konnichiwa beat the likes of David Bowie and Radiohead to claim the pretigious Mercury Prize.

More recently, the “Shutdown” star has turned his attention to electronic music after launching his house imprint Más Tiempo earlier this year with fellow BBK member Jammer.

Speaking to Mixmag in April, Skepta delved into his interest in performing more DJ sets. “I’ve always known I’m more than a rapper,” he explained. “Going forward I want to show my attention to detail and relentless hard work ethic in different ways and DJing is one of them.”

Skepta describes Más Tiempo as “a movement, from Africa to London, to Ibiza” and made the label’s debut at Glastonbury’s Arcadia stage last month.

Skepta (We Are FSTVL)

For We Are FSTVL, Skepta will be joined on the Solid Grooves stage by names such as Seth Troxler, PAWSA, Dennis Cruz, Silvie Loto and Traumer. Also recently added to the lineup are the DJs Jackmaster and Shonky.

Since its 2013 launch, We Are FSTVL has firmly established itself as one of the leading electronic music festivals in Europe with impressive stage and visual production. This year will see the launch of their Terminal 2.0 venue, described as “five years in the making and a festival arena structure like no other in the UK”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Across the weekend, the full lineup includes The Prodigy, FISHER, Annie Mac, Carl Cox, Sonny Fodera, Folamour, Joel Corry, Jamie Jones, Marco Carola, Vintage Culture, Andy C, Interplanetary Criminal, Amelie Lens, John Summit, LF System and Mochakk.