Tinie Tempah, So Solid Crew and Ghetts are among the artists paying tribute to drum and bass MC Skibadee, who has died aged 47.

The London-born MC, born Alphonso Bondzie, was renowned for his “speed rap” delivery, which he said developed out of wanting to do “something different to what everyone else was doing” at the time.

His death was announced on Sunday 27 February. “I unfortunately come with some sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away,” one of his children wrote on Facebook. “As a family we ask for some privacy, but may he rest in peace.”

The cause of Skibadee’s death has been disclosed.

“FFS … shook me this has, cannot believe this,” Goldie wrote. “RIP KING… Way too much, way too young… one of the greatest to ever do it. A MASSIVE MASSIVE part of our culture went worldwide times over… my thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“Rip to the legend Skibbadee, real pace-setter is this ting,” Ghetts wrote on Instagram. “I’m happy I got to let him know personally how much I was inspired by him growing up. My condolences to his family.”

“When you think about how many young MCs who was inspired by Skibadee it’s crazy,” DJ Frost tweeted. “MCs from all genre’s all looked up to him and was inspired by how good he was . Rest easy my brother.”

South-London DJ Plastician tweeted: “Skibadee was your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC. I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age. Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then.”

“Another pioneer gone!” wrote So Solid Crew singer Lisa Maffia.

“His contribution to drum and bass can never be equalled,” DJ Fresh said.

“He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with. Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever.”

Gorgon City, DJ Semtex, Twin B, Tinie Tempah and Mary Anna Hobbes also paid tribute.