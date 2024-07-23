Slash shares news of stepdaughter’s death, aged 25

Support truly

Rock musician Slash has shared the news of the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight. She was 25.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, 59, posted a message to his four million followers on Instagram, disclosing that Knight, the daughter of his girlfriend Meegan Hodges and her former partner, Mark Knight, died in Los Angeles on 19 July.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” the statement said.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Thousands of Slash’s friends and fans shared their condolences on Slash’s post, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, who wrote: “Oh man, god bless.”

Susan McKagan, wife of his bandmate Duff McKagan, commented: “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much.”

Violet Grohl, a musician and the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, said: “My heart hurts for you guys. All the love to your family.”

Slash had earlier announced the cancellation of a select number of dates on his Serpent tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu (left) has died aged 25 ( Instagram/Getty )

Refunds for the four shows, including the Rose Music Center in Ohio on 25 July and The Colosseum in Windsor, Ontario, on 27 July, will be made available at points of purchase.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The musician said the tour would resume in Toronto on 28 July.

“We love our fans and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” the statement said.

Slash, real name Saul Hudson, first dated Knight’s mother in 1989, before the couple rekindled their relationship in 2015.

The cause of Knight’s death has not yet been disclosed.

Her own Instagram page had over 35,000 followers, to which she regularly shared posts of her artwork, childhood photos, and tattoos.

Knight appeared to have scheduled a post that was shared from Instagram after her death, featuring a selfie and the caption: “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity, I am sorry.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job and being Lucy-Bleu. Pleace.”

Her mother also commented on the post, writing: “My baby girl.... I love you with everything. I’m so sorry.”

