Slim 400 death: Rapper shot dead aged 33, report says
Slim 400 was a rising star of the West Coast hip hop scene
Compton-based rapper Slim 400 has died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday (8 December) in California, according to reports.He was 33.
TMZ, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that the rapper was gunned down in Inglewood, Los Angeles. It is currently unclear how many suspects were involved in the fatal shooting, or why Slim 400 was attacked.
Born Vincent Cohran, Slim 400 was shot at nine times in Los Angeles two years ago. At the time, he claimed he was ambushed while visiting his family in Compton.
He was a rising star of the West Coast hip hop scene.
This is a developing story.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies