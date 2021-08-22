Slipknot star Corey Taylor ‘very, very sick’ after testing positive for Covid

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has said that he is “very sick” after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old – who is currently in the middle of a North American tour of his solo album CMFT – was forced to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Astronomican event in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday (20 August) after testing positive for Covid-19.

Taylor shared a video to Facebook addressing his absence, stating: “I hope everybody’s well, I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick.”

He apologised to fans, adding that he is “absolutely devastated” and that he hopes “everyone has a good time”.

Speaking about his health, the heavy metal rocker said: “I should be okay. It’s just the flu. I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried but I certainly would not want to spread it to anyone else, so everybody be safe out there.”

“I will see you again, promise,” he said.

Taylor recently spoke out against concertgoers who refuse to get vaccinated, stating: “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil.

“It’s been so politicised and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.”

Taylor continued: “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be mandate, but guess what man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show.”

“And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f***ing a**hole, and you shouldn’t be let in anyway,” he concluded.

It was recently announced that AEG Presents, the live music and events company behind Coachella music festival, will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its clubs, theatres and events.

The policy will be enforced on 1 October in order to allow unvaccinated ticket holders and staff time to get vaccinated.