Slowthai apologises after complaints over anti-fascist T-shirt with Nazi swastika
‘I want you to know I stand firmly against antisemitism,’ said rapper
Slowthai has apologised after crowds misinterpreted an anti-fascist T-shirt he was wearing, which bore a swastika and the word “destroy”.
The British rapper, real name Tyron Frampton, had worn the T-shirt on stage at the Osheaga music festival in Montreal, Canada.
After complaints emerged online, Slowthai wrote a statement on Twitter trying to explain the top’s meaning.
“I’m sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist/anti-regime T-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents,” he wrote.
“I want you to know I stand firmly against antisemitism and fascism of any kind, something the T-shirt was meant to illustrate with the word ‘destroy’ above the symbol.”
Slowthai’s apology came after the festival released a statement, saying: “A performer appeared on stage Saturday wearing a controversial T-shirt displaying a swastika that caused confusion. The T-shirt denounces the regime.
“We sincerely apologise to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt.”
This is not Slowthai’s first public apology. In 2020, he apologised to comedian Katherine Ryan after making sexual comments towards her at the NME Awards.
Read The Independent’s four-star review of Slowthai’s “fiery” and “furious” Coachella performance here.
