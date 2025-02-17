Smokey Robinson shares verdict on Trump returning to the White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smokey Robinson has shared his opinion on Donald Trump returning to the White House.

The songwriter, 84, who’s known for hits including “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”, “The Tracks of My Tears” and “I Second That Emotion” admitted he’s already looking forward to Trump’s term being over.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th US President just one month ago but has already signed a slew of concerning executive orders targeting LGBT+ rights and immigration pathways.

Speaking to The Times, Robinson said: “I don’t know about him, man. I’m not a Trumper. Whatever he says, I take it with a grain of salt.”

He added: “I was at the Obama inauguration, the Biden inauguration, and there was no way I would have gone to this one. I didn’t even watch it. And I’ll be glad when the next four years are up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robinson expressed his admiration of Martin Luther King, who Trump bizarrely compared himself to in 2020.

“He was a regal man,” the Miracles frontman said of the civil rights leader. “Even if you didn’t know who he was you would respect him, simply through his presence.”

open image in gallery Smokey Robinson has shared his verdict on Trump returning to the White House ( 2019 Invision )

Robinson added: “He came to Motown and said, ‘I want to record a speech here, because you guys are doing with music what I’m trying to legislate. You’re bringing the races together.’

“The Miracles played down south when there would be a rope in the centre of the hall – white people on one side, black people on the other – and by the end of the concert they would all be dancing together. Martin Luther King recognised the power the music had.”

Back in October last year, Robinson urged American voters to support Kamala Harris in the presidential election. “I'm not a Democrat or a Republican, I'm an American and I love my country,” he said.

“I’ve been blessed to have a job that's afforded me the chance to go all over the world and as far as i'm concerned the United States of America is the greatest place on earth.”

open image in gallery Trump became the 47th US President in January and immediately signed a slew of controversial executive orders ( Getty Images )

He continued: “I’ve never felt the need to campaign publicly until now. This is the most important election of my lifetime and as far as I’m concerned it’s a choice between good and evil.”

“I really don’t understand how any person of colour or any woman could find it in their hearts to vote for Donald Trump. He’s a spoilt brat child who retaliates against anyone who opposes him on any issue.”

Robinson added: “He thinks he’s better than you. He thinks he’s slicker than you. That he can stand up and lie in your face and then turn right around and say he didn’t do it…I hope you all wake up and vote.”