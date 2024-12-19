Snoop Dogg says he apologized to Kendrick Lamar after posting Drake’s diss track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Snoop Dogg has revealed he called Kendrick Lamar to apologize after posting Drake’s diss track about him on social media.

Back in April, Drake released the song “Taylor Made Freestyle” during the height of his feud with fellow rapper Lamar. The song included AI-generated vocals imitating both Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur. Snoop Dogg then posted the song on his Instagram Stories shortly after it was released.

When Lamar released his latest album GNX in November, he referenced the incident on his track “wacced out murals,” rapping: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made’ / I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Now, Snoop Dogg has given his side of the story during an appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast. “That’s my nephew, man,” he said of Lamar’s reference to him in the track.

“He’s a rapper, man. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. That’s the way he felt. You know what I’m saying? He has the right to say that,” he continued. “I’m his big homeboy, so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you. It should make you better.”

Snoop Dogg reveals he apologized to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake’s diss track about him on social media ( Getty )

Snoop Dogg then claimed he had initially posted the song by mistake, saying: “What happened was, I did a collaborative post with someone [on Instagram]. So when I post it, I’m thinking I’m posting ‘Gin and Juice.’

“I don’t know what song this is. I’m not hip to everybody’s music. Then I get the word, ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did,’” Snoop Dogg recalled, as he remembered asking: “What did I do?”

“Then I had to go look at it,” he added.

The rapper explained that he later called Lamar and left a message on his phone, saying that he was sorry for reposting Drake’s diss track.

“I apologize. I was f***ed up, my bad,’” he told Lamar over the phone.

Snoop Dogg recently released Missionary, his latest collaboration with producer Dr. Dre. In a five-star review for The Independent, music critic Helen Brown wrote: “Missionary still finds Snoop (now 53) referring to women (but probably also men) as ‘b****es’ and rapping about murders and marijuana.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“He sounds more energized than he has in years, and there’s a compelling spring in the vocal step with which he prowls through Dre’s delectably crafted sonic cityscapes, giving props to the producer who’s ‘got the melodies for the felonies.’”